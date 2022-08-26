Search

Chelsea make breakthrough in bid to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester

Chelsea are closing in on the £70million signing of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, the PA news agency understands.

The clubs have been in protracted negotiations for the centre-half, who has been a long-term target of the Blues.

It is understood there has finally been a breakthrough in those talks six days before the transfer window closes.

Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he was not in the right frame of mind to feature against Southampton last weekend.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from St Etienne in October 2020.

Chelsea are also understood to be continuing their pursuits of Everton winger Anthony Gordon and former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

