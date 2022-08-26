Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie scored his first league goal since December 2020 as the Sky Bet Championship leaders hit back to earn a 1-1 draw at Luton.

McBurnie last found the net in a league game in a 2-1 top-flight defeat to Leicester, while his only goal last term came in the Carabao Cup against Southampton, when he scored an equaliser to force a penalty shoot-out the Blades ultimately lost.

He was on hand with the leveller again at Kenilworth Road, volleying home eight minutes into the second half to cancel out Carlton Morris’ earlier effort.

Morris had headed the home side in front after only 10 minutes.

The Hatters threatened first, Allan Campbell doing well to burst away on the right and his low cross met by Morris, who spun his man but could only fire over.

The forward did give Luton the lead soon after, though, after wing-back Amari’i Bell’s throw-in was cleared back the way it came. Bell drilled in a cross that Morris met with a glancing header that sailed beyond Wes Foderingham and into the top corner.

The Blades reacted well, with on-loan Manchester City midfielder James McAtee seeing a low shot deflected behind, before an Oli Norwood effort – a wonderful 25-yard volley from a corner – suffered the same fate.

Town striker Elijah Adebayo then looked to open his account, meeting James Bree’s cross, but he could not keep his header down.

The Blades continued to look for a leveller, McBurnie unable to divert George Baldock’s cross on target, while Max Lowe sliced waywardly when the ball broke to him just outside the area.

Luke Freeman – playing against his former club – drew a save from Blades stopper Foderingham before half-time, while Adebayo went close twice.

The visitors started the second half strongly and Iliman Ndiaye’s drive was deflected away by Reece Burke.

They levelled in the 53rd minute when McBurnie was left unmarked at the back post to volley in John Egan’s flick following substitute Tommy Doyle’s header.

Adebayo and Bell failed to make the most of Bree’s right-wing service, while Norwood put an inviting chance over from just outside the box at the other end.

The Blades were hit by an injury blow with 18 minutes to go, as goalkeeper Foderingham was forced off and 21-year-old Jordan Amissah came on for his first-team debut.

Doyle went close to a winner, his effort from 22 yards gathered by Ethan Horvath, who also showed exemplary handling to gather Rhian Brewster’s low skidder.

Town almost won it in stoppage time, with Cameron Jerome’s drive tipped over by Amissah to ensure both sides left with a point.