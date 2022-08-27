Search

27 Aug 2022

I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City draw

I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 10:25 AM

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted he was more satisfied with Carabao Cup victory over Sky Bet League Two side Tranmere than a thrilling Premier League draw with champions Manchester City.

The Magpies turned in a fine display to push City all the way last Sunday when they led 3-1 at St James’ Park in a game which eventually ended 3-3, and earned plaudits far beyond Tyneside as a result.

Howe made 10 changes for Wednesday night’s cup trip to Prenton Park, and saw his side fight their way back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

Asked if he preferred a beautiful draw or an ugly win, he replied: “I want to win. I’ll take winning ugly, as long as that comes with the side that we have prepared to…I’m not going to say win beautifully, but win well.

“We are always focused on our performances and the process of playing well to try to give you a better chance of winning games.

“But the whole reason we are in the business is to win football matches, so that is always the first aim, and then it’s how you win. That becomes very important to us as well.”

Four games into the campaign in all competitions, Newcastle are yet to lose, but it was the manner in which they played against City which sparked soaring hopes on Gallowgate.

They went toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola’s men with Allan Saint-Maximin proving too hot to handle in arguably his best display to date in a black-and-white shirt.

The only disappointment was the hamstring injury which forced striker Callum Wilson’s premature exit after he had once again demonstrated his potency with an instinctive finish.

However, even that setback – the England international faces several weeks on the sidelines – has been offset to an extent by the arrival of record signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Howe’s side will put their new-found confidence to the test once again on Sunday when they visit Wolves, yet to win in the league this season, but with Bruno Lage’s hand having been strengthened significantly by the recent arrivals of Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes.

The former Bournemouth boss said: “Wolves are an outstanding team. They’ve signed very well, recruited very well. You look at the quality of the players they have in midfield, three or four very good technicians in there.

“They’ve got some very good attacking players, so we don’t underestimate them at all, and Bruno’s done a great job there.

“Now I think they’re a little bit more fluid, they play different systems, so I think they’re a dangerous team.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media