28 Aug 2022

Jordan Pickford hails in-demand forward Anthony Gordon

Jordan Pickford hails in-demand forward Anthony Gordon

28 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford paid tribute to Anthony Gordon after the in-demand forward’s performance against Brentford.

Gordon, rumoured to be a £60million transfer target for Chelsea, scored a fine opening goal in the 1-1 draw in west London.

The 21-year-old raced on to Conor Coady’s long ball and took a touch before calmly placing it past Bees keeper David Raya.

“It was a brilliant goal. He works hard every day in training and he grafts his nuts off, really,” Pickford told Premier League Productions.

“It’s not just the goal he scored, it’s his work rate with or without the ball. He helps the team massively.

“It was a great goal and hopefully it gives him even more confidence for the next game against Leeds.”

Everton looked set for a first win of the season until Brentford, who hit the woodwork three times, equalised six minutes from full time.

Vitaly Janelt struck at the far post after a corner was nodded into his path to earn the Bees a point.

The hosts were without their captain, Pontus Jansson, but boss Thomas Frank hopes the centre-half will be back for the trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

“He had a minor foot injury. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it. We hope that he’s available for Tuesday,” said Frank.

“If I had to guess now, I’d say yes, he’ll be back, but let’s see.”

News

