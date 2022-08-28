Search

28 Aug 2022

Double injury setback may prompt Hearts boss to be ‘aggressive’ with recruitment

Double injury setback may prompt Hearts boss to be ‘aggressive’ with recruitment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Robbie Neilson admits injuries to Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce may force Hearts to be “more aggressive” in the transfer market before the window closes on Thursday.

The Tynecastle side picked themselves up from the disappointment of Thursday’s Europa League play-off defeat to FC Zurich as a much-changed side eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win at home to St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

However, the win was soured as the Jambos – already without key men like Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley – lost Rowles and Boyce shortly after they had both scored in the first half. The two players were seen on crutches as they emerged from the tunnel to take their seats early in the second half.

“They’ll get scanned and then we’ll get feedback from it,” said manager Neilson. “I don’t know at the moment, it could be a day, it could be nine months.

“Liam felt pain in his knee but the good thing, although he’s got crutches, is that he’s up walking about. Fingers crossed it’s not as bad as we first thought.

“Kye’s got a wee problem with his metatarsal. He got stood on. He’ll get a scan.”

Hearts confirmed the signing of 24-year-old German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou on a four-year deal shortly before kick-off. Asked if the injuries will cause him to alter his recruitment plans, Neilson said: “We know we need to get a couple in.

“We got Kio in just there but maybe we need another one or two.

“Today might mean we are a bit more aggressive but there’s no point worrying about it just now.”

Neilson, who made six changes from Thursday’s game, was pleased that his squad showed they could handle the demands of two games in such a short space of time.

“One of the questions we will have asked of us this season is ‘can we do it on a Thursday night then come back and do it on a Sunday?’ We need to answer that. We have done today.”

Saints boss Callum Davidson was disappointed by the way his side allowed Hearts to score the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

“It was our free-kick, we go long, nobody rings the box and we get done on a counter,” he said.

“It’s basic football. I’m furious. My team gave me so much but when you make basic, basic mistakes, don’t organise and don’t do the right things, it’s unacceptable.

“If we’d been beaten by a goal into the top corner, fair enough, but that wasn’t the case.”

Davidson had no complaints about the penalty award after Liam Gordon fouled Barrie McKay, paving the way for Lawrence Shankland to score the winner from the spot.

“It was a penalty all day long,” he admitted. “Gordy has to stay on his feet.

“But we’ve got to organise better. At the moment I’m a bit raw – emotions are a bit tender.

“There have been three games when we should have taken something – Hibs, Aberdeen and this one.

“That’s what is annoying me most at the moment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media