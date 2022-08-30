Search

30 Aug 2022

Antony’s arrival set to take Manchester United’s summer spending over £200m mark

Antony’s arrival set to take Manchester United’s summer spending over £200m mark

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 2:21 PM

Manchester United have confirmed a deal is in place for the signing of Brazil forward Antony from Ajax.

A move for the 22-year-old has been in the pipeline for the last few days – the PA news agency understands it is worth a fixed fee of £80.6million with a further £4.2m in add-ons – and United have now said the signing is set to go through, subject to a medical, personal terms and international clearance.

Antony has registered 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, as well as two goals for Brazil.

Here, PA looks back at the other Old Trafford acquisitions so far this summer.

Tyrell Malacia

The 23-year-old Holland left-back was the first recruit of the Erik ten Hag era at United, joining from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of £13m.

He made his debut off the bench in the opening-day defeat at home to Brighton but was one of a number of players who shone in last week’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Malacia will be battling with England’s Luke Shaw to become Ten Hag’s first choice on the left side of his defence, with the pair both pushing for places in their respective nations’ World Cup squads.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen joined United on a free transfer having spent the second half of last season on loan at Brentford.

The 30-year-old Denmark international returned to action with the Bees just months after collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020.

During his rehabilitation, Eriksen spent time training with Ten Hag at Ajax, clearly impressing the new United boss enough to earn a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez

Ten Hag went back to Ajax for the first time to sign Argentina centre-back Martinez for a fee reported to be in the region of £48million.

The 5ft 9in former Newell’s Old Boys defender had a tough introduction to the Premier League but has since put in stand-out displays in the victories over Liverpool and Southampton.

Martinez has started the last two games alongside Raphael Varane, with captain Harry Maguire dropped to the bench.

Casemiro

If Ten Hag felt he needed to add more of a winning mentality to his dressing room, he could not do much better than the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

While the reported fee of £60million and a potential five-year deal raised some eyebrows for a player who is 30, the Brazil international will no doubt bring a steel to the United midfield.

He made his debut with a short cameo at Southampton but, with three LaLiga titles and five Champions League winners’ medals in his collection, expect him to become an integral part of Ten Hag’s plans moving forward.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media