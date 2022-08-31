Search

31 Aug 2022

West Brom complete signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford

West Brom complete signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

West Brom have announced the signing of Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford for an undisclosed fee.

The striker signs a three-year deal after an impressive start to the season where he has netted four goals in six in League Two appearances for Salford.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce told West Brom’s website: “Brandon is a young, hungry, forward who has shown great desire and a strong mentality to earn his chance at this club.”

Thomas-Asante added: “I’m over the moon to be joining such a big club.

“It all came about quite quickly but as soon as I spoke to Steve Bruce I realised this was the right place for me.”

Thomas-Asante becomes Bruce’s fifth summer signing as he looks to bring more attacking threat into his side prior to the end of the transfer deadline on Friday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media