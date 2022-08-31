Southampton close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios

Southampton are shaping up for a manic transfer deadline day with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios having medicals and a move for Cody Gakpo still up in the air, the PA news agency understands.

Saints’ approach to the transfer window has been markedly different this summer under the ownership of Sport Republic, who took a controlling stake in January.

Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara have joined on permanent deals this summer and further additions are in Saints’ crosshairs ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Maitland-Niles is set to join from Arsenal on a season-long loan that includes the option to buy.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of 2021-22 at Roma and the final half of the previous season on loan at West Brom, who he had decided to join instead of Saints.

Maitland-Niles is understood to be undergoing a medical at St Mary’s, so too are City youngsters Edozie, a 19-year-old winger, and Larios, an 18-year-old left-back, ahead of permanent moves.

Saints are also in the running for PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo. The Holland international has been attracting interest from Manchester United this summer, with Leeds among other suitors.

There could also be outgoings as Southampton look to offload squad players.

Aston Villa have expressed interest in Jan Bednarek and Bournemouth are keen on fellow centre-back Jack Stephens, while long-serving midfielder Oriol Romeu may return to Spain to join Girona.