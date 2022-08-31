Search

01 Sept 2022

Antoine Semenyo makes an impact off the bench once again in Bristol City win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 11:25 PM

Antoine Semenyo scored as a substitute for the third successive game as Bristol City beat Huddersfield 2-0 in an exciting Sky Bet Championship clash at Ashton Gate.

Nahki Wells headed the home side in front after 35 minutes, rising to meet a perfectly flighted cross from the left by Jay Dasilva.

Semenyo, a 59th-minute replacement for Tommy Conway, sealed the points with a fierce right-footed drive 10 minutes from time.

Huddersfield contributed plenty to an absorbing contest but could not find the finish to match some promising approach play.

Two hard-working and well-organised teams cancelled each other out for most of a competitive first half.

City almost took an early lead when Andreas Weimann’s low fifth-minute shot from the edge of the box rebounded off the left-hand post.

Jordan Rhodes headed over from a Sorba Thomas cross in the ninth minute as Huddersfield threatened for the first time.

Thomas was causing problems down his side’s left flank and another cross almost led to the deadlock being broken after 26 minutes.

Ollie Turton arrived unmarked at the far post but totally mistimed his header and put it wide.

Dasilva was showing up well for City and his left-footed volley after 32 minutes brought a diving save from Lee Nicholls.

Then came Wells’ goal and Nigel Pearson’s team looked capable of increasing their advantage as the interval approached.

Huddersfield began the second half strongly, Tom Lees’ header from a right-wing corner being tipped onto the crossbar by City goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Both teams continued to play at a high tempo, hustling each other into errors in a fast, open contest.

Huddersfield made a triple substitution in the 59th minute, sending on Danny Ward, Kaine Hayden and Duane Holmes for Rhodes, Turton and Tino Anjorin, while City replaced Conway with Semenyo.

Holmes almost made an immediate impact racing into the box on the right only to see Bentley spread himself well to save.

Seconds later a Yuta Nakayama shot from distance flashed just wide of Bentley’s goal with the keeper at full stretch.

Just before Semenyo’s clinching goal, Huddersfield almost equalised, substitute Pat Jones shooting against a post following an error by Zak Vyner.

City went straight up the other end and scored the clincher.

The visitors continued to threaten and caused some goalmouth scrambles without anyone supplying a final touch.

At the other end, Nicholls had to save well from a Rob Atkinson header and Semenyo’s late shot as Pearson’s improving team profited from another committed display.

News

