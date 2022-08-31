Search

01 Sept 2022

Another hat-trick for Erling Haaland as Man City put six past Nottingham Forest

Another hat-trick for Erling Haaland as Man City put six past Nottingham Forest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 11:43 PM

Erling Haaland struck his second successive Premier League hat-trick as champions Manchester City routed Nottingham Forest 6-0.

Haaland now has nine goals in five games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, more than any player in Premier League history after that number of matches.

The 22-year-old bagged a 26-minute first-half treble to sink Forest, just four days after doing the same to Crystal Palace.

Joao Cancelo rifled home a superb fourth after the break and Julian Alvarez marked his first Premier League start with a brace.

Arsenal stayed top with a fifth successive win adding to Steven Gerrard’s problems at Aston Villa.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were on target as Arsenal won 2-1 on a night of questionable goalkeeping at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gifted Jesus the opener after 30 minutes of a one-sided first period.

Villa were better in the second half and Douglas Luiz, who had scored direct from a corner in the Carabao Cup at Bolton last week, repeated the trick after 74 minutes.

But Arsenal were swiftly back in front when Martinelli turned in Bukayo Saka’s cross, leaving Gerrard to reflect on a fourth defeat in five league games that sees only Leicester below them in the table.

Fabio Carvalho’s last-gasp strike gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

The 20-year-old summer signing from Fulham scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time, just as Newcastle looked as if they would be taking a point back to Tyneside.

Newcastle’s new £60m striker Alexander Isak, who was cleared to play after his work permit had been processed, put Eddie Howe’s side ahead seven minutes before the break

Liverpool equalised just after the hour when Roberto Firmino finished superbly from Mo Salah’s pass.

West Ham battled back against Tottenham to claim their first home point of the season in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek levelled after 55 minutes when he took a touch from Michail Antonio’s clever flick and hammered the ball past Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal.

Tottenham had taken the lead after 34 minutes through an incisive counter-attack.

Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski were all involved before Thilo Kehrer beat Son Heung-min to a cross and turned the ball into his own net.

Bournemouth’s first game since the sacking of Scott Parker ended in a goalless home draw with Wolves.

Interim boss Gary O’Neil was in charge after Parker’s departure on Monday, and the Cherries produced a resolute response after the weekend’s record-equalling 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Wolves dominated possession but were unable to make a breakthrough as their wait for a top-flight victory stretched to 12 games, dating back to April 2.

Big-money summer signing Matheus Nunes hit the crossbar and Daniel Podence had a diving header cleared off the line by Cherries captain Lloyd Kelly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media