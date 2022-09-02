Search

02 Sept 2022

Hibernian face anxious wait for Harry McKirdy approval

Hibernian face an anxious wait for FIFA approval for marquee deadline-day signing Harry McKirdy after the cinch Premiership club announced three deals after midnight.

McKirdy’s transfer was announced 80 minutes after the transfer window closed and Hibs confirmed it was subject to the approval of the world governing body.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract after Swindon agreed an undisclosed fee for their player of the year. The Hibees earlier announced the signing of Manchester United centre-back Will Fish and Ukraine Under-21 striker Mykola Kukharevych on season-long loans.

They loaned Dylan Tait to Arbroath. Versatile striker McKirdy hit 23 goals for Sky Bet League Two side Swindon last season and has netted twice this term. Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re excited to bring Harry to Hibernian FC, and we’re delighted that he chose to come here after interest from several different clubs.

“Everyone can see how well he’s been performing over the last 12 months or so and he’s a player that’s coming into the prime years of his career.

“He’s someone that shows his pitch personality and has a real desire to keep on improving. Alongside this, he also gives us extra options in the forward areas being able to play centrally and out wide. We can’t wait to get started with him.”

Fish was part of Erik ten Hag’s squad for United’s pre-season tour of Australia and made his first-team debut against Wolves in May 2021.

He has also played for Stockport on loan and represented England at several age groups up to the under-19s. Johnson said: “Will comes to us with an excellent pedigree captaining Manchester United’s Under-23s and playing for England.

“He’s a dominant centre-back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and adds extra depth to our defence.”

Kukharevych is a 6ft 4in, 21-year-old striker who has won 12 caps for Ukraine Under-21s and spent last season on loan at OH Leuven in Belgium

“He’s a young striker that has gained minutes at a high level, and we believe he has all the attributes to be a real success in the Scottish game,” Johnson said.

