Search

02 Sept 2022

David Moyes happy with West Ham’s transfer business

David Moyes happy with West Ham’s transfer business

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 1:25 PM

West Ham boss David Moyes believes he has recruited a squad capable of challenging for the top four again.

The Hammers, who finished sixth and seventh in the last two seasons, brought in eight new players before the transfer window closed.

They spent around £175million on Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri and £52m club-record buy Lucas Paqueta.

“I’ve think we’ve tried to bring in players we really believe can keep us up near the top end,” said Moyes.

“We needed the players in. We were short and I think it was always going to be a year where we needed eight new players.

“I think the top clubs have recruited well also. We’re trying to keep up with them, that’s the job. Hopefully, in time, we can get the players to show how good they are.”

West Ham travel to Chelsea on Saturday in a match which was rescheduled from its original Sunday slot just last weekend due to the Blues’ involvement in the Champions League.

It means the Hammers will have played Sunday, Wednesday and then Saturday – a run of fixtures Moyes is not particularly impressed with.

“I think it’s disappointing because it was known there would be Champions League games and European games for us as well,” he added.

“I’ll tell you something about the Premier League, they’ve got a great organisation and in the main these situations don’t happen that often.

“When I was fortunate enough to manage in Spain for a year, the one thing that was completely different from the Premier League to LaLiga was that the Premier League’s organisation was fantastic.

“LaLiga was really late with organisation. When was the game going to be? Was it going to be 6pm, 10pm? Was it going to be Sunday, Monday, what day was it going to be?

“When I was out there it was the thing that annoyed me a little bit. I hope the Premier League is not going like that because I think they’ve got this one wrong. The lateness for the supporters is not correct.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media