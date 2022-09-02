Search

02 Sept 2022

Lee Johnson to miss Hibernian’s match with Kilmarnock after emergency surgery

Hibernian manager Les Johnson will miss this weekend’s cinch Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock after undergoing emergency gallbladder removal surgery.

The Easter Road boss fell ill this week so assistant Jamie McAllister and coaches Adam Owen and David Gray will take charge of the team this weekend.

Johnson is frustrated at not being able to attend the match.

“I’d like to thank all the staff in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, especially the Hibs fans that looked after me along the way,” he told Hibs’ website.

“I’m hoping to make a swift recovery and be back in the dugout as quickly as possible.

“Having never missed a game previously in management, obviously I’m frustrated at not being able to be physically attending Easter Road tomorrow.

“However, I am 100 per cent with every player, staff member, and supporter in spirit to fight for a very important three points.”

