Search

02 Sept 2022

Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby

Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

Everton have new signings Neal Maupay, Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner available for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Former Brighton striker Maupay was unable to be registered in time for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds due to Premier League requirements, while midfielders Gana Gueye and Garner both signed on deadline day.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) are back in training, but remain out for now alongside Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula) and Andros Townsend (knee).

Liverpool will be without midfielder Jordan Henderson due to a hamstring injury picked up against Newcastle in midweek.

New signing Arthur Melo will not be involved as he is still waiting for international clearance but forward Diogo Jota could make his return after a lengthy hamstring injury.

Striker Darwin Nunez returns from his three-match ban but Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay all continue to miss out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Tarkowski, Keane, Coleman, Coady, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Patterson, McNeil, Gray, Gordon, Maupay, Begovic, Vinagre, Davies, Gana Gueye, Garner, Mills, Welch, Allan, Rondon.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Davies, Nunez, Jota.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media