Search

02 Sept 2022

Lee Johnson still heavily involved despite surgery – assistant Jamie McAllister

Lee Johnson still heavily involved despite surgery – assistant Jamie McAllister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Hibernian assistant Jamie McAllister revealed that manager Lee Johnson will still have plenty of input in the team’s preparations for Saturday’s game at home to Kilmarnock despite suffering a health scare over the past week.

The Easter Road boss underwent emergency surgery on Thursday to remove his gall bladder after feeling unwell.

He is now out of hospital but will not be at Easter Road this weekend, with McAllister, Adam Owen and David Gray taking charge in his absence.

“I spoke to  Lee yesterday after his operation and today, and he’s recovering well,” McAllister said at Hibs’ pre-match media briefing on Friday. “He’s been unwell for the last 10 days or so, so he knew something wasn’t right.

“He hadn’t been sleeping properly and had stomach aches and different things, and there was an infection there. The operation was only supposed to take an hour and a half but it took almost four hours. He was a bit groggy yesterday when I spoke to him but he was bubbly today.”

McAllister will remain in regular contact with Johnson regarding Saturday’s match.

“We’re in charge and it’s up to us to get the boys ready but it’ll take more than an operation to stop Lee giving us instructions!” he said.

“He’s been doing what he can. I’ve been trying to tell him to relax and let us take care of it but that’s just how he is. I’ve been in constant dialogue with him.

“I’m sure he’ll try and get to the game but he won’t be allowed. He’s out of hospital but even then they were trying to keep him in for the next couple of days. He managed to work his magic and get home!”

Despite being in surgery on transfer deadline day, Johnson was still able to influence dealings from his hospital bed as the Hibees recruited teenage Manchester United defender Will Fish, Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych and – pending approval from the authorities – Swindon striker Harry McKirdy right at the end of the window.

“Lee was constantly involved in the deadline day transfers,” said McAllister. “He had the final say on everything. You can’t keep him down, I think he was getting in trouble for using his phone in the hospital. We were communicating with him all day to get the deals done.”

McKirdy’s arrival from Swindon still needs to be ratified by FIFA after the Sky Bet League Two club were late in filing paperwork. The striker will not be able to face Killie this weekend.

“We’re trying to bring him into the club and we’re just waiting on clearance from FIFA,” said McAllister. “That’s ongoing with the club, we’re just waiting to hear back.

“I think there are a few things to go through but the people higher up at the club are dealing with it. I’ve not got enough detail on that to comment on it. I’m sure it will get resolved.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media