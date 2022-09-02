Search

02 Sept 2022

Cristian Romero ready to return for Tottenham

Cristian Romero ready to return for Tottenham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Cristian Romero is set to return for Tottenham’s home fixture with Fulham in the Premier League.

The Argentina defender has missed the club’s last three matches with an adductor issue but is back in training and fit again.

Rodrigo Bentancur missed the midweek draw at West Ham due to concussion protocols but will return. Fellow midfielders Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura remain sidelined with minor muscle injuries.

Fulham can add deadline-day captures Carlos Vinicius, Dan James, Layvin Kurzawa and Willian to their squad.

Defender Shane Duffy returns after sitting out against parent club Brighton.
Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson (both knee) are still ruled out.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Skipp, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Son, Kane, Richarlison.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Kebano, Pereira, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Onomah, Cairney, Willian, Muniz, James, Kurzawa, Mbabu, Chalobah, Francois, Vinicius.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media