St Johnstone duo Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark in squad for St Mirren game

New signings Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark go into the St Johnstone squad for the visit of St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.
David Wotherspoon (knee) and Tony Gallacher (leg) are back training.
Cammy MacPherson (thigh), Chris Kane (knee) and Callum Booth (Achilles) remain out.
Scott Tanser returns to the St Mirren squad for the trip to Perth.
The defender recovered from a combination of a hamstring and back injury.
Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe.
