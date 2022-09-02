Hearts in talks to sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark

Hearts have made a move to sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark.

The highly-regarded 30-year-old has been a free agent since declining the offer of a new contract and choosing to leave St Johnstone at the end of last season.

It looked like his intention was to head to England, but no move materialised by the time the transfer window closed on Thursday.

Hearts have now opened negotiations with Clark as they bid to bring him in as competition and cover for fellow Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

It appears a deal is close to being struck as the Tynecastle side continue efforts to beef up their squad ahead of competing in the Europa Conference League group stage from next Thursday.

Hearts bolstered their attack on Thursday by signing Stephen Humphrys on loan from Wigan and the striker has declared himself ready to make his debut away to Livingston on Saturday despite his lack of recent game time.

The 24-year-old has made just three appearances for the English Championship side this term and just one as a starter.

“I’m ready to get going,” he told Hearts TV. “I’ve been training every day and we’ve had some closed-doors games at Wigan.

“On paper I’ve not been playing 90 minutes but behind the scenes I’ve been keeping fit and playing matches, so I’m ready to go.”

Humprhys outlined the qualities he believes he will bring to Tynecastle.

“I think I can bring a winning mentality,” he said. “Last season we were excellent at Wigan, even in the tough times the lads stuck together, so I think I can bring that will to win and competitive edge to Hearts and help the team as much as I can.

“I’d say I’m an honest player. Last season I didn’t play as much as I’d like to but the season before that, I had a good season. I like to think of myself as a goal-scorer, someone who won’t turn down a one-on-one.

“I’ll always try and beat my man. I can play with both feet and I’ve got a bit of pace as well. It’s not for me to say but that’s me, I think.”

Humphrys is excited about Hearts’ upcoming Europa Conference League campaign, where they will face Istanbul Basaksehir, RFS and Fiorentina.

“Europe was a huge draw,” he said. “The fact the club’s going to be testing itself against some top opposition like Fiorentina, you don’t get those opportunities a lot – if at all – in your career.

“So to come here and test myself against teams like that and be involved in a European competition, it was just impossible to say ‘no’ to.”