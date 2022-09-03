Search

03 Sept 2022

Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 1:05 PM

Brighton boss Graham Potter is anticipating a tough test when Leicester visit the Amex Stadium on Sunday despite the Foxes’ lowly position in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit bottom of the table after taking just one point from their first five games.

Potter said disappointing runs can happen to anyone during a top-flight season, citing a winless streak his own team went on last season.

With the attacking talent they have at their disposal, Potter is convinced the Foxes have the quality to bounce back and is not expecting the visitors to give his fourth-placed side an easy ride on Sunday.

Potter told his pre-match press conference: “They (Leicester) have had a difficult start, I think that’s fair to say. Results-wise, they haven’t been what they’d like.

“But it can happen in this league – we went, last year, six games without a win.

“For different reasons things can happen and destabilise you.

“I can’t comment on Leicester, all I know is that the Premier League can do that to you, do it to anybody.

“But then you look and say ‘OK, they’ve got the quality to come through’, of course they have. The players there: (Youri) Tielemans, (Jamie) Vardy, (Harvey) Barnes, (James) Maddison, to name a few.

“And then Brendan’s a fantastic coach, so we’re expecting a tough game.

“They’re a dangerous team. I think Brendan’s an experienced coach, he’s a very clever man, tactically very strong.

“I think they always have an idea about what they want to do as a team themselves and then also respect the opponent, which is what everybody, I think, does at this level.

“No game is the same, you can analyse the past of course, but it’s about what happens on Sunday. I think it’s going to be an exciting game.”

New Brighton signing Billy Gilmour is available for selection following his arrival from Chelsea on deadline day but it remains to be seen whether he will feature.

The Scotland international has yet to play any competitive football so far in the 2022-23 campaign, so may have to wait until he has built up sharpness before making his first appearance.

