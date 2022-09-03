Search

03 Sept 2022

Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers

Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 3:50 PM

Celtic swatted Old Firm rivals Rangers away with ease in a thumping 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Parkhead.

In a barnstorming first-half Liel Abada fired the home side after eight minutes and the Israel winger grabbed a second just before the break, after Portuguese winger Jota had scored with a delightful chip.

The Hoops had opened up a 3-0 interval gap in this fixture in February and the result would have stayed the same this time had substitute David Turnbull not accepted a gift from Jon McLaughlin to shoot past the Gers goalkeeper for number four, sealing another sore defeat for the Ibrox outfit.

After the first Old Firm game of the season and the sixth league fixture, Ange Postecoglou’s side have a five-point lead over their city rivals and even so early in the season look on course to retain the title.

However, it did not start well for the home side. Within seconds of the kick-off striker Kyogo Furuhashi was challenged by Rangers midfielder John Lundstram and was left him holding his arm. He was soon replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis.

There was always the threat that Celtic could blow Rangers away in a quick start and by half-time the Light Blues were in a state of disarray.

The first-half mauling started with a quick throw-in on the left by Jota which found Matt O’Riley and his cutback saw Abada screw his shot past McLaughlin – who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

A Ryan Kent challenge on Abada in the Rangers box brought shouts for a penalty by Hoops fans which were ignored by referee Nick Walsh, before Giakoumakis missed a great chance when he headed an O’Riley cross past the far post.

Rangers created and missed their first chance when Antonio Colak headed an inviting Borna Barisic cross wide in the 21st minute.

The visitors were again made to pay for switching off when quick-thinking O’Riley sent Jota scampering into the box and his deft chip over McLaughlin made it 2-0, to the delight of the Celtic fans.

Colak headed a James Tavernier corner over the bar but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team soon found themselves further behind.

McLaughlin did well to save a Jota cross but moments later Greg Taylor’s cross from the byline ended up at the feet of Abada, who slammed the ball low past the goalkeeper.

The 800 or so Rangers fans stuck in the corner were in fear of further damage after the break, during which Gers winger Scott Wright had replaced midfielder Glen Kamara.

The pace dipped a little and then on came more substitutes. Moritz Jenz replaced Celtic defender Carl Starfelt and for Rangers Scott Arfield and Alfredo Morelos came on for Malik Tillman and Colak.

Celtic had it all in hand. There were half-chances at both ends – Morelos missed two – but the match was played to the soundtrack of joyous Hoops fans, who welcomed on Turnbull, Daizen Maeda and Aaron Mooy in the 71st minute for O’Riley, Abada and Reo Hatate.

Ryan Jack and Fashion Sakala had just replaced Kent and Lundstram for Rangers when McLaughlin inexplicably passed a goal-kick to Turnbull, who gratefully slammed the ball straight back into the net to round off the scoring.

Celtic will now prepare for their glamour Champions League opener against Real Madrid on Tuesday night on a real high.

Rangers’ opener in the competition takes place the following night in Amsterdam against Ajax and they have to somehow regroup after a damaging  afternoon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media