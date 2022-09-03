Search

03 Sept 2022

In-form Joel Piroe strikes to secure Swansea a home win over QPR

In-form Joel Piroe strikes to secure Swansea a home win over QPR

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Joel Piroe scored for the third time in as many games as Swansea beat QPR 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Piroe’s future was uncertain for much of the summer transfer window after scoring 24 goals in his first campaign in English football last season.

But the Dutchman insisted this week that he was happy at Swansea, and he followed up goals at Middlesbrough and Stoke by securing the Welsh club’s second win of the season.

QPR showed plenty of endeavour and enthusiasm but lacked the precision that some of their approach play deserved.

Michael Obafemi was conspicuous by his absence from the Swansea squad after Burnley had submitted an offer for the Republic of Ireland striker on transfer deadline day.

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher was dropped to the bench as Steven Benda, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterborough, made his first Swansea league appearance in over a year.

QPR named the same side that had claimed a second successive win over Hull in midweek, including the former Swansea loanee Ethan Laird, and had cause for grievance inside 30 seconds.

Ben Cabango appeared to tug back Chris Willock on the edge of the penalty area but nothing was given.

The contest burst into life when Jimmy Dunne was adjudged to have handled Ryan Manning’s cross after 16 minutes.

Piroe’s penalty was batted away by Seny Dieng, diving to his left, and Swansea instantly saw another spot-kick appeal waved away when Oli Cooper tumbled in the box.

Joe Allen stabbed wide as Swansea pressed and Piroe quickly atoned for his penalty failure.

Cooper capitalised on Sam Field’s mistake and the Dutchman slid home his shot from 12 yards inside Dieng’s near post.

Chances continued to arrive in an entertaining first half with Benda forced to make saves from Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes.

Swansea should have doubled their lead but Cabango failed to profit from a free header, and Matt Grimes’ follow-up attempt was blocked by the legs of Dieng.

Cabango, a constant threat at set-pieces, was just wide with another header at the start of the second half before Swansea lost substitute Liam Cullen to what appeared to be a nasty injury.

Cullen had only been on the pitch a matter of moments before he departed clutching his left shoulder in obvious pain.

QPR were building up a head of steam that almost brought them an equaliser midway through the second half.

Substitute Tyler Roberts found space for a shot that hit Benda in the chest, and Swansea held firm in a frantic finale.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media