Rob Edwards gives credit to Rotherham after Watford held to 1-1 draw

Watford head coach Rob Edwards was frustrated his team could not find a decisive goal in their 1-1 draw at Rotherham but gave ‘full credit’ to the hosts.

It was an open and even match but Watford would have been disappointed not to convert late pressure into a winner.

Rotherham raced ahead after only two minutes with Richard Wood notching his fourth of the season already and scoring in a third successive home league game.

It was cancelled out in stunning style with Vakoun Bayo thundering in a volley after 33 minutes.

Rotherham had to dig deep late on to see off wave after wave of Watford attacks but were actually good value for a point which ensured they remain unbeaten at home in the league this season.

Edwards said: “I was really disappointed with the start of the game. They were more aggressive and more on the front foot.

“Clearly the goal I’m disappointed with and it took us a while to adjust and grow into the game. Once we did that, we looked a decent team.

“We scored a fantastic equalising goal and just kept pushing but could not find a way through. Half-time came at the wrong time for us because we were really starting to push.

“We got the control again over the last 25 minutes but just could not find the way.

“Full credit to them. They did extremely well and we need to be very, very humble and understand that you have to earn every single point, and that is not just here. There was never a feeling that we would just turn up today and win the game, not at all.

“We leave with a point after going 1-0 down and that’s fine.”

Veteran Millers skipper Wood was on hand to head past Daniel Bachmann early on as he got on the end of Wes Harding’s cross, and Cohen Bramall and Conor Washington both came close with efforts from the edge of the box.

Watford clicked into gear in the 33rd minute and levelled with Bayo volleying home emphatically at the back post from Ken Sema’s cross.

The momentum of the game continued to switch between both sides in the second period, with Rotherham coming close early on through Lee Peltier and then Watford hitting the post when Bayo flicked on Joao Pedro’s cross.

A succession of set-pieces were won by the visitors but not converted and Rotherham saw out a nervy injury-time period to claim a valuable point.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said: “I am really pleased.

“I thought first half we were excellent and put a very good team under pressure. I said after 20 minutes that we needed to make hay while the sun shined and get a second goal because no game you’re in the ascendancy for 90 minutes.

“We gave the ball away and got punished. We staggered into half-time.

“The lads defended gallantly and on another day we could have lost.

“I don’t want to lose back-to-back games. So to pick up a point is nice and it gives the lads confidence that we can compete.”