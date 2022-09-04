Search

04 Sept 2022

Lee Johnson wanted to attend Hibs match despite having had surgery

04 Sept 2022

Lee Johnson wanted to attend Hibernian’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock despite having surgery just the day before.

The Easter Road manager underwent an emergency gallbladder procedure on Friday and followed the match from home, while remaining in regular contact with his backroom staff.

Joe Newell’s 10th-minute strike proved the difference between the sides after Killie defender Ash Taylor had been sent off.

Hibs assistant Jamie McAllister led the team in Johnson’s absence and revealed the manager had to be dissuaded from turning up himself to take charge not long after being discharged from hospital.

McAllister said: “I think he’s popped a few stitches! He was on the phone to (first-team coach) David Gray through the game so we were in constant contact.

“He was talking about coming for the game. He texted me on Saturday morning saying he felt a lot better. I told him to stay away and I’d see him next week.

“He said he might pop in next week but his health is the most important thing and he looks after himself.

“It was good (being in charge). It was the management staff as a group but I loved it. I love being on this side and we all – Dave Gray, myself, Adam Owen, Stuart Garden – play a part in that.

“The only thing that changed is that I’ve lost my voice now. I know how the gaffer feels! But I loved it, it was great.”

Derek McInnes praised his players for battling with 10 men for 80 minutes and felt they should have had a penalty after Chris Cadden barged Benjamin Chrisene to the ground late in the first half.

The Kilmarnock manager said: “I thought we should have had a penalty.

“Ben chops inside and drives into the box and Cadden gets nothing on the ball. He bangs into my player and brings him down. It’s maybe not blatant but I actually thought it was a penalty kick.

“So I’m disappointed with that.”

McInnes, though, had no issue with Taylor being sent off for bringing down Martin Boyle just outside the box.

He added: “I’ve no real complaints with that. I thought it was a sending off. I thought maybe Joe Wright was coming round to cover but I thought it was a foul by Ash just outside the box.”

