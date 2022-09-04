Search

04 Sept 2022

Liam Fox hints at talks about permanent managerial role after Dundee United draw

Liam Fox hints at talks about permanent managerial role after Dundee United draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 12:24 PM

Liam Fox hinted at possible talks about the permanent managerial role after his Dundee United side earned a goalless draw on the road against Motherwell.

Kevin van Veen’s first-half penalty was saved by United keeper Carljohan Eriksson, while Motherwell’s top scorer also hit the bar and missed a close-range header as his side endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

The Tannadice caretaker handed the plaudits to Steven Hammell’s rejuvenated Well and believes the result could be a starting point despite still searching for a first cinch Premiership win of the season.

Fox, 38, has been placed in temporary charge of United after the dismissal of Jack Ross and will wait to see what managerial decision is taken by his club.

He said: “It’s been a tough week, a long week for everyone connected with the football club. I’m not being negative and saying we are coming here accepting a point, but the reality of this week – Wednesday, today and the limited time on the training pitch, we are reasonably pleased with where we are at.

“I’ve been totally focused on Wednesday and today. I’m sure, at some point, I’ll speak to whoever I need to speak to. The club is going through their process and, moving forward, that’s something well above my pay grade. Until I’m told otherwise, I’ll just carry on.

“It’s a long time until we set foot back in the building as the boys have got a day off tomorrow. A lot can happen in that period of time.”

Louis Moult was given a rousing reception as he was re-introduced to the Fir Park faithful before kick-off.

The Englishman is back for a second spell with Motherwell, after joining on a season-long loan from Burton, and Hammell admitted the game just came too soon for him.

“Louis would have been involved but he’s not trained this week,” Hammell said.

“He drove up yesterday. It would have been great to have him up here but he’s not here for one game, he’s here for the season and he’s hopefully going to play a big part in what we are doing this year.”

Hammell also insisted that there will be much more to Motherwell’s attacking threat than Moult.

He added: “If he came on today, he wouldn’t have been ready so we’ll just need to assess him tomorrow and hopefully he will be good to go [for Ross County next week].

“I think there are goals throughout the team – as we draw 0-0.

“But I do think we will create chances if we continue to do what we are doing.

“I think even three or four of the players are threats. Even Paul McGinn today had one when the defender got to the line and stopped a certain goal.

“There’s threats all over the park and we need to be more of a goal threat from more positions than just the nine.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media