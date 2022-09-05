Search

05 Sept 2022

Arsenal have already sold 40,000 tickets for Super League derby with Tottenham

Arsenal have already sold 40,000 tickets for Super League derby with Tottenham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 2:09 PM

Arsenal have sold more tickets for their Women’s Super League clash with rivals Tottenham than the combined total of their four matches at the Emirates Stadium last season.

Over 40,000 supporters have already purchased their seat for the north London derby, which takes place on September 24.

Jonas Eidevall’s side could be cheered by a record WSL crowd against their neighbours at the Emirates, with the current best set at 38,200 for the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

England captain Leah Williamson is likely to be involved and it is the achievements of the Lionesses that has driven up interest in the WSL, with clubs capitalising by moving a number of fixtures to the stadiums which usually host their male counterparts.

The 2022/23 WSL campaign begins this weekend and sees Spurs welcome Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as reigning champions Chelsea open their season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham.

Arsenal beat Tottenham and Chelsea in WSL matches at the Emirates last season, as well as hosting Champions League clashes against Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

The cumulative total of those gates was 39,393 and – with that number set to be eclipsed on one afternoon – Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is hoping to welcome a host of new fans.

“Our supporters have really tapped into the excitement and momentum created during the summer and we are delighted with the phenomenal demand for tickets for this match,” he told the PA news agency.

“We know a whole new group of supporters has been switched on to the women’s game which has been a such a big part of our club for more than 30 years.

“This is the first of at least six matches our women’s first team will play at Emirates Stadium this season and with a record Women’s Super League crowd in attendance, this north London derby promises to be a memorable occasion.”

Arsenal finished just one point behind champions Chelsea last year and start their league season with a tricky trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media