07 Sept 2022

5 players to watch in the new Women’s Super League season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 7:00 AM

The Women’s Super League season gets back under way at the weekend when Tottenham host Manchester United.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the players to look out for this season.

Hanna Bennison (Everton)

Still only 19 years old, Bennison is an exciting youth prospect and could continue to make her mark with Everton this year.

She joined the Toffees in 2021 for a club-record fee and made 22 appearances last season.

The midfielder also impressed at this summer’s European Championship with Sweden and made some crucial impacts from the bench, including scoring the winner against Switzerland in the group stage.

Eve Perisset (Chelsea)

Chelsea have bolstered their ranks this season, adding France defender Eve Perisset to the mix.

Perisset joins the Blues after two years with Bordeaux and has also played for Lyon.

More recently she represented her country at the European Championship this summer and scored the decisive extra-time penalty against the Netherlands to send France to the semi-finals.

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Le Tissier is one of the brightest youth talents around, having caught the eye at Brighton and represented England at under-23 level.

The defender signed for Manchester United this summer and is expected to impress in a side that will be aiming for a Champions League spot after narrowly missing out last season.

Carrie Jones (Leicester)

A Manchester United youth prospect, Jones will spend this season on loan at Leicester and is already starting to make her mark.

The midfielder came up through United’s academy and has made 10 appearances for the first team.

She represents Wales on the international stage and bagged her first goal for Cymru at the start of September against Greece in the women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Lauren James (Chelsea)

James begins her second season at Chelsea after signing a four-year contract with the club last year, and will be raring to show what she can do.

She made 12 appearances for the Blues last season and scored her first goal in the 9-0 thrashing against Leicester in March.

The forward, sister of Chelsea and England men’s star Reece James, is also on her country’s radar having earned a call-up to the senior squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

News

