Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll

The Telegraph reports Wolves are looking at 33-year-old free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll if they fail to sign Diego Costa due to the refusal of a work permit.
The same paper writes 23-year-old Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is speaking to Standard Liege over a loan deal covering the rest of the season.
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down a contract renewal offer due to being offered a lower wage than Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to the Standard.
Brian Brobbey: Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur writes the 20-year-old Ajax striker has been contacted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to join United.
Nathan Redmond: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says the 28-year-old Southampton winger will join Turkish team Besiktas on a one-year loan.
