12 goals in eight games: Erling Haaland’s stunning start for Manchester City

Erling Haaland has made a superb start at Manchester City since his £51million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in just eight games for the Premier League champions.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his appearances so far.

July 30: v Liverpool, Community Shield

It was Liverpool’s star summer signing, Darwin Nunez, who took the headlines in the season curtain-raiser with a debut goal while Haaland drew a blank in a 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium. Haaland showed glimpses of his ability but eyebrows were raised when he missed a gilt-edged chance from close range late on.

August 7: v West Ham, Premier League

Haaland got up and running with both goals in a 2-0 win at the London Stadium on his Premier League debut. His first came from the penalty spot after he was brought down by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and Kevin De Bruyne set him up for his second.

August 13: v Bournemouth, Premier League

Questions were asked about how Haaland will fit into City’s fluid style after he managed only eight touches and failed to score in a comfortable 4-0 win over the Cherries. Yet manager Pep Guardiola insisted he was not concerned and, besides, one of those touches set up a goal for Ilkay Gundogan.

August 21: v Newcastle, Premier League

Haaland was at the forefront as City fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at St James’ Park. The 22-year-old reduced the arrears in the second half by finishing from close range from a Rodri pass.

August 27: v Crystal Palace, Premier League

The Norway international really burst into life with a brilliant 19-minute second-half hat-trick as City powered back from 2-0 down to win 4-2. Bernardo Silva began the recovery but Haaland then took over, heading in a Phil Foden cross, diverting in a John Stones effort and holding off a defender to complete his treble.

August 31: v Nottingham Forest, Premier League

Haaland bagged a second successive hat-trick, this time over 26 minutes, as City romped to a 6-0 victory over promoted Forest at the Etihad Stadium. He swept in a Foden cross for his opener before combining with the same player for his second and then nodding in a Stones knock-back.

September 3: v Aston Villa, Premier League

City may have dropped points as Villa claimed a 1-1 draw but Haaland continued his impressive start by notching again, this time leaping at the back post to volley in a De Bruyne cross.

September 6: v Sevilla, Champions League

Haaland struck twice as City began their 2022-23 Champions League campaign with a comfortable 4-0 triumph in Spain. He opened the scoring by sliding in to volley home a De Bruyne cross and pounced on a rebound for his second after a Foden shot was parried by the goalkeeper.