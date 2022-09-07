Ryan Giggs ‘disappointed’ to face retrial on domestic violence charges

Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has said he is “obviously disappointed” that he is to face a retrial on domestic violence charges but wants to clear his name.

Giggs had been on trial for four weeks but last week, following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Judge Hilary Manley approved an application by prosecutors for a second trial during a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

The second trial will begin on July 31 next year.

Giggs, 48, said in a statement to the PA news agency: “After more than three weeks in court I am obviously disappointed that a retrial has been ordered.

“My not guilty plea remains in relation to all charges. I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations.

“I would like to thank my legal team, my mum, my children, my girlfriend Zara, as well as my closest friends, for their support throughout this period.

“I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case but I would like to ask that my and my family’s privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead.”

Giggs had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1 2020.

During Wednesday’s hearing Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a retrial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.

“Consequently, we do invite you to fix a date for the retrial of this matter.”

Judge Manley approved a retrial and told Giggs’ lawyers in court that his bail would be extended until the trial next year.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford.