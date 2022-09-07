Search

07 Sept 2022

Keira Walsh joins Barcelona from Manchester City for world-record fee

Keira Walsh joins Barcelona from Manchester City for world-record fee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

England midfielder Keira Walsh has joined Barcelona from Manchester City for what the PA news agency understands is a world-record fee.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Barca, with it reported that the fee is just over £400,000.

Denmark captain Pernille Harder is said to have been the most expensive player in women’s football prior to this, reportedly moving for a fee in excess of £250,000 when she switched from Wolfsburg to Chelsea in 2020.

Walsh, one of the stars of England’s Euros success over the summer, had been at City since 2014 and had a year left on her contract.

She joins a Barcelona outfit who last season claimed a third successive league title and were Champions League runners-up, a year on from winning the competition.

City finished third in the Women’s Super League last term and were eliminated in the first qualifying round of this season’s Champions League.

Walsh made a total of 211 appearances in all competitions for City, winning the 2016 WSL title, three FA Cups and four League Cups.

She earned her 50th England cap in Tuesday’s 10-0 win over Luxembourg in Stoke, and played for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She adds to a list of Lionesses to have departed Gareth Taylor’s City squad this summer, which includes Lucy Bronze leaving to sign for Barcelona in June.

There has also been Georgia Stanway moving to Bayern Munich, and Ellen White and Jill Scott have retired, while another notable exit has been Scotland’s Caroline Weir moving to Real Madrid.

Incomings have included three players arriving from the Spanish top flight, Leila Ouahabi from Barca, and fellow defender Laia Aleixandri and forward Deyna Castellanos from Atletico Madrid.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media