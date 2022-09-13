Search

13 Sept 2022

Gus MacPherson relishing role as St Johnstone’s head of football operations

13 Sept 2022 4:10 PM

Gus MacPherson is looking forward to the “hugely exciting” role as St Johnstone’s head of football operations.

The former St Mirren, Queen of the South, Queen’s Park and Morton boss will succeed Scott Boyd in the post at the cinch Premiership club.

MacPherson, 53, who will start his new job in early October, told Saints’ official website: “This is a fantastic opportunity and one I’m really looking forward to.

“There are many first-class professional people at St Johnstone and I’m looking forward to working with them.

“The job is hugely exciting and will bring many challenges and that’s something I will embrace and do my best to maintain, and, indeed, improve the high standards already in place.

“When I met with Ian Flaherty and Callum Davidson to discuss this role I was impressed with their vision for St Johnstone and their drive to keep improving on and off the park.”

Head of operations Ian Flaherty said: “Callum and I interviewed several candidates for this role and Gus was head and shoulders above.

“He has a wealth of knowledge and will be a huge asset to St Johnstone.

“Gus will work alongside Scott Boyd for a period to make sure there is as smooth a transition as possible as we move forward.

“The role Gus has with us is exactly the same as Scott had.

“Everyone at the football club is looking forward to working with Gus.”

