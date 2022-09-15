Search

15 Sept 2022

Poland trip gives Callum McGregor added belief in Celtic in Champions League

Poland trip gives Callum McGregor added belief in Celtic in Champions League

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 5:55 AM

Captain Callum McGregor emerged from Celtic’s trip to face Shakhtar Donetsk with a point and added belief his side can be successful in their Champions League group.

The Scottish champions dominated the vast majority of their game in Warsaw but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after being pegged back around the half-hour mark following an early own goal created by Reo Hatate.

“That will give us another bit to believe we can get something in the group,” McGregor said.

“To come and play so well here, the only 15-minute spell before half-time we had to dig in and be resilient and get through that period in the game.

“But I thought second half we were really good and created four or five big chances.

“The next stage for the group is to put one of those away and win the game but this gives us belief and hopefully that will be there in the games to come.”

In the second half alone, Matt O’Riley threatened on several occasions, Jota was twice denied by blocks after brilliant dribbling runs and also forced a good save, David Turnbull came close from long range and substitutes Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda both missed excellent late chances.

However, Celtic were able to look on the positive side after claiming their first point of the European campaign following a cruel 3-0 defeat by Real Madrid in their opening match.

“We spoke about it as a group that we want to arrive and the only way to do that is to get points in the group,” McGregor said.

“A point is a good result when you come here away. Obviously the home fixtures will always be important but to get something on the board was really vital too and another stage for us to go a little bit more.”

Nevertheless, Celtic came off the pitch disappointed not to have claimed all three points.

“It shows you how well we played and the mentality of the group that they do believe they can do something in the group,” the Scotland midfielder said.

“It’s just another little marker we can work towards and hopefully the next round of fixtures we can go and get that win.”

Celtic next face a trip to Germany on October 5 to take on a Leipzig side who held Real for 80 minutes in Spain before conceding two late goals to suffer their second defeat of the group.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media