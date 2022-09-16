Search

16 Sept 2022

Pep Guardiola believes ‘exceptional’ Erling Haaland will only get better

Pep Guardiola believes ‘exceptional’ Erling Haaland will only get better

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

Pep Guardiola is expecting plenty more from the prolific Erling Haaland.

Manchester City boss Guardiola compared the Norwegian striker to Johan Cryuff in midweek after his superb late winner against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The strike was Haaland’s 13th in just nine appearances since his £51million summer move to the Etihad Stadium from the German club.

The 22-year-old’s stunning start at City was recognised on Friday as he was named Premier League player of the month for August and Guardiola believes he is only going to get better.

“He’s an exceptional striker, I’ve said it many times,” said Guardiola at a press conference.

“But at the age he is, and I think he has ambition, he wants to be better and I think he will be better.

“He’s a perfect person to manage. He’s a nice guy and this is the most important thing.

“The quality he has he had before he came here and he has continued to do what he has done. We didn’t add many things.”

City are back in action at Wolves at lunchtime on Saturday.

Guardiola is not concerned about the short turnaround after their European exertions on Wednesday.

The Spaniard said: “We have less time but that’s all. It is what it is. The big teams have to adapt and adjust as quick as possible.

“All the teams play at 12.30 sometimes. We are not an exception. We play in this time, it’s happened in the past.”

Right-back Kyle Walker could be in contention after missing the last two games with a knock.

Guardiola said: “Kyle is getting better. I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow. We’ll see at the training session how he feels.”

City won 5-1 at Molineux, with four goals from Kevin De Bruyne, on their last visit in May but Guardiola expects a different encounter this time.

He feels that despite Wolves’ disappointing results this term – just one win in six Premier League outings – Bruno Lage’s side are a much tougher proposition.

Guardiola said: “It’s a completely different team to previous seasons. They played five at the back with (Conor) Coady, now they decide to play with four and I’m really impressed with the way they play.

“Their position in the table is because football is unpredictable and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“They have a lot of good things in terms of central defenders making a good process and when they attack they have incredible runners, a lot of talent.

“We have to be mentally prepared, otherwise it will be difficult.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media