Queen’s Park ease to victory at Hamilton

Goals either side of half-time from Simon Murray and Grant Savoury gave Queen’s Park a 2-0 win at Hamilton.
The Accies dominated the first half but Dario Zanatta hit a post and Andy Winter was denied by a fine save from Calum Ferrie.
Yet it was the visitors who went ahead just before half-time through Murray’s close-range finish.
Seven minutes after the break they doubled their lead through Savoury’s fourth goal of the season.
