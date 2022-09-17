Search

17 Sept 2022

In-form Oli McBurnie scores as Sheffield United extend lead with win at Preston

In-form Oli McBurnie scores as Sheffield United extend lead with win at Preston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:19 PM

Oli McBurnie’s fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-0 away win over Preston.

Scotland international striker McBurnie fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Senegalese midfielder Iliman Ndiaye had rifled the visitors ahead just before half-time.

Victory for Paul Heckingbottom’s buoyant Blades was also their fourth league win in a row and extended their impressive unbeaten run to eight games.

Rivals Norwich slipped up as they were held to a 1-1 home draw with West Brom and dropped two points on the league leaders.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe made three changes from the side which drew 1-1 against Burnley in Tuesday night’s Lancashire derby clash at Deepdale.

Manchester United loan recruit Alvaro Fernandez was handed his first league start having featured as a substitute five times in the league so far this season.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Alan Browne returned to the starting side, with defender Andrew Hughes given the chance to shine.

Heckingbottom made one change to his team that edged Swansea 1-0 away from home, also on Tuesday evening.

Striker Rhian Brewster started with midfielder Tommy Doyle dropped to the bench, which also saw the inclusion of the club’s veteran hitman Billy Sharp.

And it was the South Yorkshire visitors who started the brightest as Brewster chased down a ball on the left and saw his left-foot chipped shot fly just wide of the far upright.

McBurnie latched on to a fine cross from George Baldock, but his goalbound shot was superbly blocked by centre-back Liam Lindsay.

At the other end midfielder Ben Whiteman let rip with a howitzer which flew over the crossbar.

Midfielder Ali McCann had a right-foot shot deflected wide of the post as the hosts grew into the contest, before striker Emil Riis Jakobsen volleyed wide from close range.

McCann headed over from a Fernandez delivery as the Lilywhites pushed for an opener, while Whiteman lashed over from the edge of the box with another screamer.

Striker Troy Parrott, on loan from Tottenham, had a right-foot shot deflected wide for Preston, but it was the visitors who scored first against the run of play.

An indecisive Whiteman was robbed by Ndiaye who kept his cool and lashed home off the inside of the post five minutes before the break.

And Ndiaye could have had a second goal on the stroke of half-time, only to see his close-range shot saved by goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Baldock went close to doubling the lead just two minutes after the restart, but his shot flashed wide of Woodman’s post.

But it was McBurnie who secured another welcome win on the road when he tapped in from close range directly in front of around 5,000 travelling Blades supporters.

Midfielder Sander Berge pinched the ball off Hughes, who was clattered in the process, but still managed to tee up McBurnie to score.

Substitute Daniel Johnson set up Browne with some trickery, but his left-foot shot was brilliantly saved by Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Sean Maguire, another replacement, went down in the box after a strong challenge at the death, but referee Jeremy Simpson turned down the penalty appeal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media