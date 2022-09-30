Liam Fox knows struggling Dundee United need to ‘start winning soon’

New Dundee United manager Liam Fox admits his bottom-of-the-table team need to start turning their recent improvement in performances into victories.

The 38-year-old took the reins on an interim basis a month ago after a calamitous start to the season which resulted in the sacking of previous boss Jack Ross a month ago.

Fox helped steady the ship to an extent with a Premier Sports Cup win away to Livingston, a goalless draw at Motherwell and a spirited 2-1 defeat to Rangers before being appointed manager on a two-year contract last week.

Despite the encouraging signs from the last three games, United remain rooted to the foot of the cinch Premiership as the only team yet to record a league victory ahead of Saturday’s visit from St Johnstone.

“We want to build on the improvements we’ve had in the performances but we know we need to start winning and start winning soon,” said Fox.

“The priority is always to win games. We want to do it with a team that’s entertaining and good to watch but in the short term it’s just about winning matches.

“It’s about getting some confidence back into the group of players. I think we’ve made some small steps over the last wee period and we’ve got a very busy period now up until the November break so it’s about continuing to work every day on the training pitch, which will hopefully lead to performances and results.”

After a horror run of five consecutive defeats in which United conceded 24 goals immediately prior to Ross’ sacking, Fox believes the current international break and the recent pause in play following the Queen’s death has helped allow his team to regroup and recover their poise.

He said: “I think the breaks, especially this wee break here, will have helped the team, and hopefully the announcement that it’s me taking the team forward will have helped.

“They’ve come back in and trained well and all the focus is on St Johnstone.”