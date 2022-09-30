Stephen Robinson to assess St Mirren’s international players before Livi game

Stephen Robinson will assess his St Mirren squad ahead of the visit of Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.
New Zealand striker Alex Greive arrived back later than anticipated from international duty, while Australia’s Ryan Strain has a niggle.
Strikers Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main have picked up knocks.
Livingston’s squad is in good health for the trip to Paisley.
James Penrice, Bruce Anderson and Morgan Boyes have all recently returned to the mix following their recent lay-offs.
That leaves long-term injury victim Tom Parkes, who will be out at least until March with a knee problem, as the only absentee for manager David Martindale.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.