Search

01 Oct 2022

Will Keane on target as Wigan beat Rotherham in first game without Paul Warne

Will Keane on target as Wigan beat Rotherham in first game without Paul Warne

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

Life after Paul Warne at Rotherham began with a 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Wigan at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Warne’s long association with the Millers, as a player, coach and then across six years in the dugout as manager, ended last week with his move to Derby, alongside the bulk of his backroom staff.

Joint caretaker boss and captain Richard Wood named himself in the starting XI, with Lee Peltier calling the shots from the dugout. Billy Mercer has also joined the Millers on a temporary coaching basis while chairman Tony Stewart hunts for a replacement for Warne.

Goals in either half ensured the points went to Leam Richardson’s men, who remain unbeaten on their league travels this season.

The new duo got off to the worst possible start when Wigan went ahead in the 12th minute after Charlie Wyke slipped in down the right-hand side and squared for Will Keane to blast into the roof of the net.

Wes Harding almost caught out Ben Amos with a long-range effort as Rotherham searched for a quick response.

It took great awareness and athleticism from James McClean to keep the visitors ahead as he managed to backpedal and head away Chiedozie Ogbene’s goal-bound effort.

Rotherham threatened again from the resulting set-piece and Dan Barlaser’s cross found its way to Ben Wiles, whose effort at the back post was deflected just wide.

Wood then found space in the box but headed Cohen Bramall’s corner wide.

Harding bravely got in the way of Tom Naylor’s powerful drive to deny the visitors a second before the break.

Wigan created the first opening of the second half but Max Power’s shot was blocked on its route to goal after Wyke had again caused problems down the flank.

A scrappy second half ensued with Rotherham unable to create any real chances and Wigan seemingly content to sit on their goal advantage.

Tom Eaves was brought on to give the Millers’ attack a more physical edge but it was actually Wigan posing more of a threat, particularly on the counter.

McClean almost put the game to bed with eight minutes to go after he latched onto a loose ball past Grant Hall before having his shot tipped over the bar.

The points were secured from the resulting corner, in the 84th minute, with Naylor on hand to nod in from close range after Jack Whatmough had headed the ball back into the danger zone.

The second goal snubbed out any belief left in the Millers’ players and allowed Wigan to coast through five minutes of added on time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media