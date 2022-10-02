Search

02 Oct 2022

Stephen Robinson forgives match-winner Alex Greive for late international return

Stephen Robinson forgives match-winner Alex Greive for late international return

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said he would forgive Alex Greive’s late return from international duty after the New Zealand striker scored a last-gasp winner against Livingston.

Greive’s 90th-minute goal settled a compelling second half in which visiting substitute Bruce Anderson had cancelled out Keanu Baccus’ opener after Sean Kelly had missed a penalty for Livi.

St Mirren finished the game with 10 men after Jonah Ayunga was sent off for handball but were still able to find a winner through 23-year-old Greive.

Robinson said: “Credit to Alex Greive. I gave him a little bit of stick when he came back, but it’s not quite a trip back from Belfast I suppose, it was from Auckland.

“He was coming from a long way away. (Why it took so long) is a question I haven’t had answered yet. New Zealand are probably a smaller association than the Australian boys.

“They came back Tuesday to train Wednesday, Alex wasn’t back until Friday. We’ll obviously look at the travel arrangements for the boys a lot more closely next time.

“But it was certainly the way to answer my question. He repaid us with a goal and he’s a very humble boy.

“He’s so committed to St Mirren and actually did all his prep on the plane home, watching the videos we’d sent him. He’s got his rewards. He’s a great boy with masses of enthusiasm, so we’ll forgive him.”

St Mirren lost Ryan Strain to injury just six minutes after the Australia international had appeared as a substitute, while striker Curtis Main missed out entirely. Robinson hopes both could yet be fit to take on Rangers at Ibrox next weekend.

He added: “I didn’t feel Ryan Strain was right so it was probably the right call not to start him and Curtis Main, both were touch and go.

“We just have to assess him (Strain). He came back with a groin strain. We’ll play it by ear and hopefully he isn’t too bad and we’ll have him back for next week.”

Livingston boss David Martindale had no gripe with Kelly taking his team’s penalty despite the former St Mirren defender blazing his effort high over the crossbar.

He said: “You get the penalty and you think that’s it (a goal). One of the best technical players in the team then doesn’t hit the target so that’s disappointing.

“Technically striking a ball, Sean is one of, if not the, best player at the club.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media