Search

02 Oct 2022

Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 11:30 AM

World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.

Gallagher took full advantage of his 76th-minute introduction as a substitute, curling in a dramatic 90th-minute winner to hand Potter his first three Premier League points in charge of the Blues.

“We’ve got a really intense period coming up,” said Potter. “We’ve got 12 games in six and a half weeks so we need everybody. It’s impossible to play with 11 players, so Conor will get his time, he’ll get his chances, he’ll get opportunities to perform.

“Like I said, we have to try to help the team perform in a good way that all individuals can play well, and then England, that’s something out of my control.”

Chelsea will host Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, the first of their dozen matches before the World Cup break, then will take on Wolves in the Premier League.

Gallagher said scoring on Saturday had restored his confidence, something that had waned as he tried to carve out his place at Stamford Bridge.

His new manager had every faith the 22-year-old would forge an impressive identity with Chelsea, who moved into fifth place at Saturday’s close.

“I really like him,” said Potter, who is still getting to know his players after just two games in charge. “He’s fantastic. First of all, he just gives everything every day, desperate to do well, desperate to play for Chelsea, desperate to be successful here, so that’s a great starting point.

“And then it’s about finding the right balance for him to play in the team, for the team to perform maximally, that helps all the players but in terms of Conor as a person he’s been A1.”

Gallagher scored eight goals and picked up three assists across 34 Premier League appearances for Palace last season, earning his first England call-up in November.

He was even linked with a move back to Palace before September’s transfer window closed, with many thinking it would be his best chance to get back on Southgate’s radar.

The former Eagle received warm applause when his name was announced at Selhurst Park on Saturday, many of the Palace faithful even staying to clap Gallagher off the pitch after his deadly strike.

That did not surprise Eagles boss Patrick Vieira, who was demonstrably frustrated by the goal but had only praise for the man who scored it.

“He just deserves it,” he said. “That just showed the type of fans that we have in our football club. He had a really good season when he was with us last year.

“And this is the way that we and the fans show appreciation for what he did with us. Of course it’s a good goal, but we shouldn’t concede. We shouldn’t have allowed him to take that chance because we had enough people around the ball to stop him.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media