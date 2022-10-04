Search

04 Oct 2022

Graham Potter will leave N’Golo Kante contract talks to Chelsea’s owners

Graham Potter will leave N’Golo Kante contract talks to Chelsea’s owners

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 5:23 PM

Graham Potter has insisted he will not get involved with N’Golo Kante’s contract situation at Chelsea.

World Cup winner Kante’s current deal expires next summer, with the 31-year-old’s services in high demand.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are continuing their overhaul of Chelsea’s senior squad, with the midfield understood to be a focus for January and next summer.

But new Blues boss Potter insisted he will leave any contract talks with France star Kante to Chelsea’s owners.

Kante continues to work his way back to full fitness after hamstring trouble, leaving Potter determined to focus on the midfielder’s recovery.

“My focus at the moment is to help rehabilitate N’Golo in a good way so he’s available for us, because when he’s on the pitch he’s a huge asset for us,” said Potter.

“The other stuff is between the club and him. My focus is to help him get fit, get him enjoying his football, because there’s not many players in world football like NG.

“So the quicker he’s back for us the better. So that’s where I’ll leave my focus.”

Kante has been out of action since Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham on August 14.

The former Leicester star is back in training but is unlikely to start Wednesday’s Champions League clash with AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

And Potter admitted he must shoulder the burden of finding the best way to cope without the hugely influential midfielder in the short term.

“It’s hard to replace someone like NG, he’s a world-class player and any team that loses him will suffer a little bit,” said Potter.

“So it’s up to other players to take the step up and find the solutions. There are a lot of games now and we have limited time on the training pitch.

“But if I look at the options we’ve got, there isn’t a direct replacement so I’ve got to find the right one.”

Edouard Mendy has shaken off a knee injury and will be in the mix to feature against Milan, though Kepa Arrizabalaga could keep his place in goal.

Potter rejected the idea of selecting a number one goalkeeper in the coming weeks, especially given Chelsea’s hectic schedule.

“I think if you look at what we’ve got over the next six weeks, it’s an incredible schedule,” said Potter.

“So I’m in no rush to label anyone one or two or anything like that. I want to help Edou get fit and ready to play, which he’s done really well so far.

“Then we’ve got two goalkeepers, and in an ideal world you want football to decide. We’ve got two we really believe in and that’s a really good situation for us.”

Chelsea are understood to be in pole position to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

The France striker has undergone medical tests ahead of a potential move for next summer, the PA news agency understands.

Potter refused to comment on Nkunku, but did admit Chelsea’s new owners are working very hard on the long-term Blues set-up.

“I don’t speak about players that aren’t Chelsea players,” said Potter.

“It was the same at Brighton; you get linked to a lot of players and there’s a lot of names out there, and you can imagine it gets escalated when you’re at Chelsea.

“But I’ll speak about Chelsea players and not comment on anybody else.

“The guys are ambitious that’s for sure, they want to develop the club, they want to develop the team, as we all do.

“I never forget that my job as the head coach is to develop the players that are here, and then to work with the club to align the resources we have to make decisions when transfer windows open.

“But predominantly my job is to help players that are here and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media