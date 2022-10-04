Search

04 Oct 2022

Rotherham appoint Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager

Rotherham have finally appointed Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager after protracted negotiations between the two clubs were concluded.

Taylor has accepted an offer to become Paul Warne’s replacement after the Millers approached Exeter at the end of last week, but the deal proved tricky to get over the line.

It was expected to be announced on Monday, but several complex issues held up an announcement.

However, after amicable discussions between the two clubs, the appointment has been finalised, with Taylor joining on a contract until 2026 alongside assistant manager Wayne Carlisle.

Taylor will be in charge for Wednesday’s Championship clash with Millwall.

The Millers turned their attention to the 40-year-old late last week after Cambridge boss Mark Bonner rejected the chance to replace Warne.

Warne ended his six-year reign in South Yorkshire two weeks ago when he moved to Derby and took all of his staff with him.

The Millers made an official approach to the Grecians to speak to Taylor, which was granted.

Taylor made the news public when he spoke after Exeter’s 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers, where he said it would be a “huge wrench” to leave St James Park.

However, the temptation of working in the second tier has proved too much for Taylor and he will make the switch north after four years with the Grecians.

Taylor took over from Paul Tisdale at Exeter in 2018 and led them to promotion from League Two last season. He also made over 160 appearances for them as a player between 2007 and 2011.

The Sky Bet League One Grecians, who are in action in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, say that Kevin Nicholson and first-team coach Jon Hill are in interim charge.

