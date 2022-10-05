Search

06 Oct 2022

Preston end wait for home win to pile pressure on West Brom boss Steve Bruce

Preston end wait for home win to pile pressure on West Brom boss Steve Bruce

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 11:10 PM

Preston earned their first home win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Brom, sending the Baggies tumbling into the Championship relegation zone to pile further pressure on under-fire manager Steve Bruce.

Striker Emil Riis was the matchwinner, the Dane’s goal – only Preston’s fourth of the campaign – earning Ryan Lowe’s team a first victory in seven league matches at Deepdale this term.

For West Brom, the misery continues. The Baggies, with one win from 12 matches, sink to 22nd and two points from safety.

Bruce had highlighted the importance of curing a ruinous habit of conceding in the opening 15 minutes of games.

But, despite making six changes from the weekend defeat by Swansea, Bruce watched the visitors shoot themselves in the foot once more.

Preston had already tested Alex Palmer – the goalkeeper superbly beating away Sean Maguire’s close-range header – when Riis broke through.

Ali McCann did the leg work, surging clear of Jayson Molumby in midfield to feed Alvaro Fernandez on the left.

Fernandez, the polished young Spaniard on loan from Manchester United, sent in a menacing low cross and it was Riis on the move, reducing West Brom’s statuesque backline to spectators, to convert.

Staring at a familiar scenario – that is seven times in 12 league matches West Brom have fallen behind in the opening quarter of an hour – the away team tried to reply through Grady Diangana, who jinked into the box but shot past the far post.

Diangana was soon off target again after a smart one-two with Conor Townsend.

But it was the 43rd minute before Freddie Woodman was tested, the Preston goalkeeper taking off to his left to turn behind a Jed Wallace strike.

Preston had created a succession of openings.

Fernandez fed livewire Maguire for a 25-yard attempt that skipped wide from distance and Dara O’Shea blocked Robbie Brady’s goalbound effort.

McCann came closer still with a strike that rattled Palmer’s right post following a breathless Preston counter.

West Brom progressively pinned back the hosts following the restart, albeit miserly Preston were content to sit on their advantage.

There was a penalty shout from Diangana following a tumble in the box that fell on deaf ears.

And West Brom’s renewed purpose resulted in the previously under-employed Woodman definitively earning his wage.

A save from substitute Tom Rogic after 66 minutes was straightforward, the substitute shooting tamely from six yards after the persevering Diangana’s cut-back.

Woodman’s reflex stop with his leg after Karlan Grant was threaded in on goal two minutes earlier, however, was outstanding.

Preston comfortably withstood West Brom’s unconvincing late rally for a ninth clean sheet this season to climb four places to 11th.

But for Bruce, who has seen five of the 12 Championship bosses he’s encountered since July lose their jobs, this was another wretched night.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media