Wilfred Ndidi out for ‘a few weeks’ after aggravating hamstring injury

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old picked up the issue on international duty for Nigeria but was fit enough to start Monday’s 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

However he aggravated it during the first half, coming off at half-time, and will now be forced to sit out the next set of games – with Nampalys Mendy another likely absentee against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Wilf Ndidi will probably be out for a little bit. He came back from international duty with a minor hamstring strain,” boss Brendan Rodgers said.

“He recovered well, but he felt at half-time on Monday it was sore again. He will miss a few weeks.

“Papy Mendy has an issue with his knee so he will struggle for the weekend. Everyone else should be fine.”

Mendy suffered his problem in training and Rodgers said: “We don’t think it’s longer term, he just had a clash of knees in training and it came up swollen.

“The doctor and medical team said this morning it is highly unlikely he will be involved in the weekend but will hopefully join the team after that.”

The Foxes got their season up and running with Monday’s 4-0 demolition of Forest, ending a run of six successive defeats.

Having played Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in their horror start to the campaign, Rodgers is now looking for his side to push up the table with a kinder run of games, starting at the Vitality Stadium.

“I said before Monday night’s game, we’d had a tough run of fixtures, but this run before the World Cup gives us a chance to accumulate points and very quickly we could find ourselves in the middle of the table,” he said.

“We’ve put a plan together. We need to take the energy into our next game.”