Search

08 Oct 2022

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘very optimistic’ about Darwin Nunez’s development

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘very optimistic’ about Darwin Nunez’s development

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 10:25 AM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Darwin Nunez’s development at the club.

The Uruguay international put in his most encouraging performance in the midweek Champions League victory over Rangers since returning from suspension after a red card against Crystal Palace in only his third appearance.

And while he did not score, having found the net in his first two games, Klopp thinks the signs are there that he is getting to grips with his new team following his £64million summer arrival from Benfica.

“One of the things he showed so far in all the games he played (is) that he brings himself quite frequently in good finishing positions, which is actually the most important thing for a striker,” said Klopp ahead of the trip to in-form Arsenal.

“That’s why everybody should be, or could be, very optimistic about what’s coming from him in the future. That was absolutely good.

“I think he said himself, he feels the pressure. He needs to calm himself down but his movements are exceptional.

“If you could see him finishing in training, you’d think ‘oh my God!’. In the games, he’s in a bit of a rush and he just needs to calm down in those moments and use his full range of finishing.”

Following Tuesday’s win Nunez admitted his adaptation to English football had been difficult – not helped by his rash red card – with the language barrier still an issue.

Klopp has made allowances for the 23-year-old, as he does for all his new signings, but has been impressed by what he has seen from a player who could become the club’s record signing if he fulfils every clause of the deal with Benfica.

“He’s a kid, but a confident person as well, but not a grown-up man already, we all know that,” he added.

“It was not a perfect start. He has a three-game suspension and you can’t get rid of that. He’s an aggressive player, he’s emotional and it should never happen again.

“But I really like his movements, they are really good and natural. That’s something we didn’t have before. That’s what I like and why I’m sure everything will be fine.”

Klopp accepts that Nunez’s introduction has not been helped by his side’s stuttering form.

“What is the worst situation when you come in as a striker?” he added.

“That your team is not playing exceptionally well because you depend on the things they bring to you.

“We need to perform consistently to our level and beyond and then you need a striker to finish off all the things we create.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media