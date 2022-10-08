Search

08 Oct 2022

Cardiff record impressive win at Wigan

Cardiff record impressive win at Wigan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 6:24 PM

Cardiff continued their recent resurgence in the Sky Bet Championship by recording a 3-1 victory over Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Callum Robinson, Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Wintle all scored for the Bluebirds, with Charlie Wyke responding, meaning Mark Hudson’s impressive run as City caretaker continues.

Having made five changes from their midweek defeat at Hull, Wigan came flying out of the traps.

Nice work from skipper Tendayi Darikwa got him free down the right, but his cross was just above Josh Magennis in the middle.

And Cardiff showed them how to do it by going ahead with their first attack.

Niels Nkounkou teed up Robinson, and the Ireland international finished coolly past the advancing Ben Amos.

Wigan were almost in when Magennis crossed from the left, but Charlie Wyke could not get a touch and it flew through the box.

Top scorer Will Keane might have done better with a couple of opportunities that came his way, failing to play in Magennis before firing tamely wide of the target.

Wigan had a big shout for a penalty when Wyke appeared to be clipped just inside the area, only for referee James Bell to wave play on.

Keane then did Cardiff’s defending for them as he blocked a fizzing drive from Graeme Shinie that may have tested goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Cardiff created and then squandered a gilt-edged chance to double their lead just before half-time when Nkounkou played in Mark Harris, who dragged his shot horribly wide from 12 yards.

Only a brilliant save from former Cardiff goalkeeper Amos denied Robinson his second, before the Wigan goalkeeper blotted his copybook by dropping a routine free-kick from the right.

Fortunately for him, team-mate Jason Kerr was on hand to hack the ball away before ex-Wigan loanee Ojo could pounce.

But the respite was only temporary, as Cardiff went 2-0 ahead on 65 minutes.

Callum O’Dowda crossed from the right and Ojo beat Amos with an acrobatic effort from point-blank range.

The ball was in the Wigan net again shortly after, when Harris’ effort was bundled in by Wintle, but the flag was up on the far side.

Wigan threw on four substitutes for the final quarter, and were rewarded when Wyke headed home Tom Naylor’s cross from close range with eight minutes to go.

But Wintle made it 3-1 in the first of seven added minutes with a thunderous strike from out on the right flank.

The home side almost pulled one back only for ex-Wigan man Cedric Kipre to clear off the line after a scramble in the box.

And Cardiff should have added a fourth goal right at the death, only for Ojo to race clean through and hit the outside of the post.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media