Search

09 Oct 2022

Adam Devine determined to take his chance after signing new Rangers deal

Adam Devine determined to take his chance after signing new Rangers deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

Adam Devine spoke of a “crazy” six months at Rangers after signing a new contract which keeps him at Ibrox until 2025.

The 19-year-old full-back, an academy graduate, made his debut as a substitute in the 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over Dundee United in May and has featured twice more for the first team.

Devine is now the back-up to skipper James Tavernier and has been included in the matchday squad for all three Champions League group fixtures this season.

He is “delighted” with his new “dream come true” deal and his progress.

He told RangersTV: “It has been crazy. I wasn’t expecting it but with all the heavy fixtures last season I got my chance and started the next week against Hearts and I have been with the first team ever since so it has been great.

“I want to keep pushing and try to get chances and when I get my chances try to take them.

“But you need to show it in training and hopefully I can do more of that.”

Devine described Tavernier as a “massive” influence in his development at Ibrox.

The Scotland at Under-21 level player said: “He is a great player and one to look up to, especially being in the same position.

“He is a great role model on and off the pitch.”

Rangers beat St Mirren 4-0 at Ibrox on Saturday to go back to within two points of Celtic at the top of the table.

In-form striker Antonio Colak opened the scoring with a poacher’s goal in the fourth minute before Tavernier doubled that advantage with a penalty on the half-hour mark.

Colak secured his brace in the 73rd minute with a fine strike and attacker Fashion Sakala, making his first league start of the season, scored the fourth in added time with his first goal of the campaign.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased with a convincing victory ahead of the Champion League clash with Liverpool at Ibrox on Wednesday and it was within that context that Buddies boss Stephen Robinson analysed his side’s defeat.

He said: “It is a big ask for us. We have to keep everybody fit. We had two strikers and no real options to change when we had to chase the game which is difficult.

“But credit to the boys who were on the pitch.

“I think we have a fantastic squad and this is top level now, this is a team in the Champions League.

“Like Rangers got punished for a couple of errors (in the Champions League) we got punished for three defensive errors and that is the level we are playing against.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media