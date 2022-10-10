Search

10 Oct 2022

Fikayo Tomori ‘angry’ at Chelsea loss and says Milan desperate to put it right

Fikayo Tomori ‘angry’ at Chelsea loss and says Milan desperate to put it right

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 3:25 PM

Fikayo Tomori has vowed AC Milan will vent their anger for last week’s below-par showing at Stamford Bridge when hosting the Blues at the San Siro.

Former Chelsea defender Tomori cut a frustrated figure as his Milan side slipped to a 3-0 Champions League loss in west London last week.

The 24-year-old exorcised some of those demons by netting the first goal in Milan’s 2-0 Serie A win over Juventus on Saturday.

But the Canada-born England centre-back insisted the Rossoneri are still determined to set the record straight in Tuesday’s Group E return match on home soil.

“As a matter of fact I was very angry after the game against Chelsea, so that was my feeling,” said Tomori.

“Of course I was happy and it was very good for me to score the goal (against Juventus), but my feeling was still very angry after that performance, and it had to be cancelled out completely.

“And it was a good way in any case to do it by scoring a goal. I think for us we knew that it wasn’t us (against Chelsea), we didn’t play as we have been playing since I’ve been here.

“Especially in a tough game at a big stadium in the Champions League, that’s when we want to show it and we didn’t really do it. So it was disappointing for us.

“That was not Milan and that was not myself as well. But the good thing was we had another game against Juventus, we had the chance to correct it and we did that with a good performance and a win.

“Now we have another chance a week after in front of our fans to put that game against Chelsea to bed and hopefully put in a good performance and get a result.”

Chelsea’s 3-0 thumping of Milan saw the Blues leapfrog their Italian rivals in the pool standings with their first Champions League win this term.

New boss Graham Potter has quickly set the Blues on a positive course, but Tomori remains confident Milan can show their strongest selves at the San Siro.

Asked if it will be extra important to produce a performance against old club Chelsea now, Tomori continued: “Yeah a little bit, every game I try to give my best.

“And last week I know I didn’t do that and that was really disappointing for me.

“In football you rarely get another chance to put it right. And we have as a team, and I have personally, another chance to put that to bed.

“And we have a chance to prove that we’re better than that, I have a chance to prove that I’m better than that, and we have, not that we needed any extra motivation, but after last week we have that extra motivation to push us to try to go for the win especially in front of our own fans as well.”

Milan manager Stefano Pioli echoed Tomori’s statements, challenging his players to ensure there will be no repeat of that Stamford Bridge defeat.

“For sure that was an episode, it must remain only one episode; it can’t be our normal way of playing,” said Pioli.

“Of course we are very disappointed because we could have done much better but as Fik said we need to learn.

“We have examined all our mistakes in that match and we won’t repeat them.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media