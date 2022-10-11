Jon Dahl Tomasson frustrated by inconsistent Blackburn after losing at Wigan

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was not surprised that his side’s up-and-down form continued in the Sky Bet Championship defeat at Wigan Athletic.

On-loan Everton forward Nathan Broadhead’s 62nd-minute goal – after Rovers defender Tyler Morton was robbed of possession in his own box – settled a tight encounter at the DW Stadium.

The result means Rovers have now won seven and lost seven of their 14 league matches.

“The players are obviously very disappointed,” said Tomasson.

“It was a game of a lot of mistakes, from both sides, and it’s disappointing to concede a goal like that in a game like that, with not many chances.

“We know how important the first goal is in this league, and it’s something we need to deal with.

“In recent games, we have created a lot of chances. Tonight it was not so much.

“It was a typical derby, and sometimes that means you don’t get the best football.

“Incredible to see so many Rovers fans make the trip on a Tuesday night, and I’m just sorry we couldn’t reward them with a better performance.

“Of course it’s disappointing, but if you don’t make the right decisions, it’s difficult to create chances,

“We had a couple of chances where we were almost dangerous, we had a couple of shooting opportunities, but they weren’t big enough chances.”

On the topsy-turvy record, he added: “We are so inconsistent, and I hate that, the players hate that and of course the fans hate that.

“I’m not surprised, because I say the same when we are winning games. And it might be like that for some time, with us having a new squad, and a new team.”

For Wigan boss Leam Richardson, it was a welcome first win on home soil in more than six months.

Richardson made a point of rallying the home supporters before the game, and acknowledged the atmosphere played a huge part in his side’s performance.

“It’s a gesture I believe in, and I think it’s important to acknowledge supporters spending their hard-earned money to come and watch their team,” he said.

“After the game there’s always a lot of emotion, but before the game I know our fans always get behind the players.

“We know ourselves, at some point we never thought these nights would come again.

“It was not so long ago we found ourselves in a dark place, and I think sometimes it’s easy to forget that.

“We’ve come on leaps and bounds as a football club and we find ourselves at a really good level now.

“Under the lights, local derby, midweek, both sets of fans were up for it, and that meant both sets of players were as well.

“We feed off the fans, and the fans feed off us, it’s a real collective effort here.

“You always try to be competitive in every game, and tonight was no different.

“I thought we did the basics a lot better than we have in recent games.”