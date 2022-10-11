Search

12 Oct 2022

Jon Dahl Tomasson frustrated by inconsistent Blackburn after losing at Wigan

Jon Dahl Tomasson frustrated by inconsistent Blackburn after losing at Wigan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 11:59 PM

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was not surprised that his side’s up-and-down form continued in the Sky Bet Championship defeat at Wigan Athletic.

On-loan Everton forward Nathan Broadhead’s 62nd-minute goal – after Rovers defender Tyler Morton was robbed of possession in his own box – settled a tight encounter at the DW Stadium.

The result means Rovers have now won seven and lost seven of their 14 league matches.

“The players are obviously very disappointed,” said Tomasson.

“It was a game of a lot of mistakes, from both sides, and it’s disappointing to concede a goal like that in a game like that, with not many chances.

“We know how important the first goal is in this league, and it’s something we need to deal with.

“In recent games, we have created a lot of chances. Tonight it was not so much.

“It was a typical derby, and sometimes that means you don’t get the best football.

“Incredible to see so many Rovers fans make the trip on a Tuesday night, and I’m just sorry we couldn’t reward them with a better performance.

“Of course it’s disappointing, but if you don’t make the right decisions, it’s difficult to create chances,

“We had a couple of chances where we were almost dangerous, we had a couple of shooting opportunities, but they weren’t big enough chances.”

On the topsy-turvy record, he added: “We are so inconsistent, and I hate that, the players hate that and of course the fans hate that.

“I’m not surprised, because I say the same when we are winning games. And it might be like that for some time, with us having a new squad, and a new team.”
For Wigan boss Leam Richardson, it was a welcome first win on home soil in more than six months.

Richardson made a point of rallying the home supporters before the game, and acknowledged the atmosphere played a huge part in his side’s performance.

“It’s a gesture I believe in, and I think it’s important to acknowledge supporters spending their hard-earned money to come and watch their team,” he said.

“After the game there’s always a lot of emotion, but before the game I know our fans always get behind the players.

“We know ourselves, at some point we never thought these nights would come again.

“It was not so long ago we found ourselves in a dark place, and I think sometimes it’s easy to forget that.

“We’ve come on leaps and bounds as a football club and we find ourselves at a really good level now.

“Under the lights, local derby, midweek, both sets of fans were up for it, and that meant both sets of players were as well.

“We feed off the fans, and the fans feed off us, it’s a real collective effort here.
“You always try to be competitive in every game, and tonight was no different.
“I thought we did the basics a lot better than we have in recent games.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media