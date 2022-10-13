Search

13 Oct 2022

Lee Johnson feels Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is being ‘targeted’

Lee Johnson feels Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is being ‘targeted’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Lee Johnson believes Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is being “targeted” and is concerned he could be forced to leave Scottish football.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been involved in regular controversy since breaking through at Easter Road and earlier in the month Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was handed an eight-game ban by the Scottish Football Association for accusing Porteous of “blatant cheating” to win a penalty against the Dons in September.

The Hibs boss claimed Porteous, who made his Scotland debut against Ukraine in Poland last month, was the victim of a “heavy elbow off the ball” in Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat by Dundee United at Tannadice as he made a case for more protection for his player.

Johnson was speaking in the context of VAR’s introduction to the Scottish game with its first appearance coming in the Hibs versus St Johnstone game on Friday week and he said: “The-off-the-ball stuff should get caught but it doesn’t get caught enough at this level, at the time or retrospectively.

“Ryan Porteous had a big one where he received a really heavy elbow off the ball.

“It didn’t get picked up, it didn’t get spoken about and I think Ryan Porteous needs a lot more protection than he is getting at the moment.

“He is actively being targeted which is quite interesting. He showed great maturity not to react in those situations.

“You have a Scottish player, young, extremely talented, now in the Scotland set-up, that has got a reputation.

“I look back to England and I feel it is more diluted in England because of the number of clubs you have whereas here it is such a goldfish bowl in terms of the media, the amount of times the players and managers come across each other, sometimes there can be a subliminal bias against certain players.

“He might want to jump out of the Scottish league for that exact reason because he feels that target is there on and off the pitch.

“It is a concern. You could end up losing players for that type of scenario, that they don’t feel they are being protected, they feel that they are being targeted.

“Since I have come in he has been an   absolutely A-grade professional in every action, off the pitch and on the pitch.

“In terms of aggression and control in games and he has been an absolute pleasure to work with.”

The former Sunderland, Bristol City and Barnsley boss admits he will have to watch his goal celebrations given the capacity of VAR stepping in to rule out goals.

He said: “You never truly know how it will pan out for you in any one game so there is always a little bit of nerves there, particularly at the start.

“It probably takes a little bit away from the celebration.

“As a manager I will be a little bit worried about doing a (Jurgen ) Klinsmann (dive) or a Jose Mourinho, a knee slide on the floor knowing I might look stupid if something goes wrong.

“That will be a little bit awkward because I do like to be authentic with my celebration but I think it is a good thing.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media